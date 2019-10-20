Toi Toi, Malta’s national theatre education programme specialising in children’s theatre, presents African Genesis, an event designed for children aged five and older.

The show is about a story as old as time, that of creation. From the depths of Africa, Blaise Cendrars weaves a tale, which outlines the creation of the world, based on African folk mythology about the beginning of time.

French composer Darius Milhaud is considered to be one of the key modernist composers of the 20th century, as well as one of the most prolific. His music is infused with elements of the exotic, namely jazz and Brazilian music, as well as polytonality, where more than one melody is played at once.

Le Creation du Monde is the result of his first “authentic” encounter with jazz on the streets of Harlem, after which his musical outlook was enriched. Daniela Said, Dorian Mallia and Diane Portelli, Toi Toi’s artistic consultants for music and dance respectively, have worked hard to find the right cast for this production.

Consequently, the African Genesis cast is a powerhouse of Maltese and European talent, with dancer and choreographer Pamela Kerr in the driving seat. Pamela, who works as a freelance choreographer and dancer, has presented her work in various festivals, such as Notte Bianca, Żigużajg, Jum Dun Karm and the Malta International Arts Festival Fringe, among others.

Lithuanian dancer Paulius Prievelis, who is also a choreographer and teacher, joins Pamela in this Toi Toi production. Specialising in contemporary dance and performance art, he has danced and choreographed for productions in Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Lithuania, France, Poland, Bulgaria and Italy.

Toi Toi Drama consultant Ian Moore has written an accessible, witty script which the narrator, Amy Grech, recounts as the tale of Nzamé a Mpungu. Amy is a former member of the Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre and has experience with engaging and performing to a younger audience.

Amy’s recent theatre credits include A Step Forward (Manoel Theatre), Desperately Seeking Santa (Toi Toi), The Selfish Giant (Toi Toi), Anestestija (MDC Youth Theatre Festival) and She (Malta Drama Centre). Amy’s TV credits include Division 7, Klassi Għalina, Fattigi and Ħobbni Ftit.

The gifted pianists Joanne Camilleri and Caroline Calleja will perform Milhaud’s own arrangement of Le Creation du Monde for four-hands. Joanne’s versatility has seen her perform in numerous venues around Europe and Asia, highlights include: solo piano recitals at the United Nations in Geneva, the Acropoleum in Tunisia, tours in Sweden and the UK, touring as harpsichordist in Spain, France and Germany with the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble and touring as orchestral pianist with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra in China, Russia and the US.

Joanne has been awarded numerous prizes and awards, including the prestigious four-year International ABRSM Scholarship, whose only other recipient from Malta has been Carmine Lauri.

Caroline Calleja is highly regarded as one of Malta’s finest soloists and chamber musicians both as a harpist and pianist, having performed extensively in Malta, around Europe and in Washington (US). She studied piano and harp at the Conservatoire National de Region de Lyon in France and was also awarded a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) First Class and Master of Music degrees from the University of Malta.

Following her solo debut with the National Orchestra of Malta in 2000, Calleja performed numerous other times as soloist with the same orchestra and in chamber formations with internationally acclaimed artists as well as solo recitals.

Toi Toi presents newly devised shows each season, reaching thousands of children through school and public performances. Originally founded and run by music educator and music therapist Rosetta Debattista, Toi Toi is associated with national theatre quality, most especially for their motto: ‘Learning together through the arts’.

Now in their ninth season, Toi Toi has the support of the theatre’s artistic director Kenneth Zammit Tabona, who is keen to continue working with schools to develop children’s understanding of the arts:

“Toi Toi has evolved throughout the years and established itself as a household name when it comes to accessible arts for all.”

This season offers a wide variety of other events, from mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo’s funny baby show Andiamo all’Opera to a special one-off show for older children playing on the Main Stage at midnight on November 1, titled Fright Night!.

Kate Fenech Field, the theatre’s education executive, thinks the programme plays a vital role in cultural learning nationally:

“Our creative team works hard to bring accessible subjects to a number of different age brackets, in line with the children’s development levels.

We have a keen eye on children’s communication skills, emotional response, understanding of reality and fantasy, memory and imagination. We know the value of quality theatre and the positive impact it can have on the developing brain and we take this aspect seriously while remembering the shows have to be inspiring and interesting.”

African Genesis performances take place at the Studio Theatre at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on October 26 at 3pm and 4.30pm and on October 27 at 10am, 11.30am and 1pm. Tickets are available online or by calling 2124 6389.

