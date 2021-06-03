The Tokyo Olympics are “100 percent” certain to go ahead, the chief organiser said Thursday, but warned that a major coronavirus outbreak mid-Games could slam the door shut on fans.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto made the comments exactly 50 days before the pandemic-postponed Olympics, which remain plagued by public opposition.

“I believe that the possibility of these Games going on is 100 percent that we will do this,” Hashimoto told BBC Sport, adding that fans could be locked out during the Games.

