Tokyo Olympics organisers have defended their request for 500 nurses at the pandemic-delayed mega-event, after accusations of diverting crucial medical resources.

Reports about their request to the Japanese Nursing Association sparked a furious response among social media users on Monday, the day after a coronavirus state of emergency was imposed in the capital.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed the reports but said discussions were still ongoing, and that organisers would strive to “come up with a feasible way of securing that many nurse resources”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta