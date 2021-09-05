Tokyo bid a colourful farewell to the Paralympics on Sunday after 12 days of stereotype-defying, record-shattering performances despite a year-long pandemic delay.

International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons declared the Games closed on a cool night in the Olympic Stadium, saying they had “not just been historic, they’ve been fantastic”.

It was a Games like no other, postponed a year because of the pandemic and dogged by difficulties and low public support in the build-up.

