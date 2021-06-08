Tokyo Olympics organisers are considering vaccinating all 70,000 Games volunteers, CEO Toshiro Muto said Tuesday, in a bid to reduce infection risks with around six weeks until the sporting extravaganza.

And overseas journalists covering the event will have their movements tracked by GPS, Muto said, as Games officials try to reassure a sceptical public that the mega-event can be held safely.

Around 10,000 volunteers — who are vital to the smooth running of the Games — have quit over issues including virus concerns.

Muto said a plan to offer shots to volunteers helping at venues and the Olympic village was “definitely under discussion”, and could be widened to domestic media and other Japan-based participants.

