The creative director for Tokyo’s Olympic ceremonies will resign after making derogatory comments about a female Japanese comedian, in the latest headache for organisers of the virus-delayed Games.

Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report late Wednesday revealed he had proposed that popular plus-size entertainer Naomi Watanabe appear at the opening ceremony as a pig.

“My idea would be a huge insult to Ms Naomi Watanabe. This can’t be taken back,” he said in a statement issued early on Thursday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta