Tokyo Olympics organisers said they were on constant alert for cyberattacks Tuesday but had yet to suffer “significant impact” after Britain accused Russia of targeting the Games.

Britain’s foreign ministry said Russian spies attacked the 2020 Games’ organisers, logistics services and sponsors before the event was postponed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 officials said they had taken a range of countermeasures against digital attacks but did not disclose details, citing security concerns.

“While we have constantly monitored various types of cyberattack on the digital platforms owned by Tokyo 2020, no significant impact has been observed in our operations,” an organising committee statement said.

