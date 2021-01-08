Tokyo Olympics organisers insisted Friday that the coronavirus-postponed Games will still go ahead despite Japan declaring a state of emergency less than 200 days before the opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday announced the month-long measure covering the greater Tokyo area, taking effect from Friday, as the country battles a surge in infections.

Tokyo 2020 chiefs have already said another postponement of the Games — set to begin on July 23 -- is out of the question.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta