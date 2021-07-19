Tokyo Games organisers insisted Monday that the Olympic Village is “a safe place to stay”, as fears of a coronavirus cluster emerged just days before the opening ceremony.

Two South African footballers and a video analyst tested positive for the coronavirus at the Village, organisers announced Sunday.

And a further 21 players and staff members of the South African squad were designated close contacts on Monday, just three days before their first match.

But Games organisers played down the risk of a cluster emerging, saying there have been “no significant bumps” so far.

“The IOC and Tokyo 2020 are absolutely clear that the Olympic Village is a safe place to stay,” Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya told reporters.

