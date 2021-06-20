Tolerance is a difficult concept to grasp. It is even more difficult to interpret in Christian thinking. It is not strictly considered as a Christian virtue, but as a means to an end, a way that leads us to the virtues of charity, mercy, prudence and justice.

A tolerant person cares for others, and allows people with different ideas and opinions to express themselves freely and openly. It requires patience and perseverance, reflecting a moral obligation and duty to respect the individual. It is a way by which one manifests the value of freedom of individuals in a climate of openness. It creates peace and justice in society and opens up the way towards the common good.

Tolerance tests our listening abilities and reflects our curiosity about new ideas. It encourages creativity in finding workable solutions to varied and complex social problems. However, tolerance is a challenge to many people, including Christians. It is not easy to be a tolerant person when your values are being questioned, and you are certain that these different values can be harmful to society and do not lead to the common good.

The big paradoxes arise from public office when governments legislate on matters that are morally unacceptable to Catholics. The divide between laity and religion is manifest in laws on divorce, gay marriage, abortion and euthanasia. This reflects what Pope Benedict XVI called the dictatorship of relativism, described in his address in Ontario, Canada, in 2006: “Recognising nothing as definitive, leaves as the ultimate criterion only the self with its desires”.

The Church cannot approve what is morally wrong, and is expected to express itself without hesitancy on what is good and what is wrong. It understands that human weakness in governing and in society can lead to wrong decisions and policies, and while not conceding to what is wrong, it tolerates what diverges from truth and justice to defend emphatically what is good, and avoid greater evil.

The matter is as complex when politicians who genuinely espouse Christian principles are faced with such difficult choices, and where their individual conscience and not political expediency should guide them on the decisions to take.

Tolerance is a means that can help us in the search of truth. In John 12:47, Christ says “if anyone hears my words but does not keep them, I do not judge that person. For I did not come to judge the world, but to save the world”.

As Christians we have a duty towards the human person, which means we have a duty to treat everyone, regardless of their beliefs, with charity and mercy. We are now in the realm of love, which goes beyond the definition of tolerance.

Pope Francis is widely considered as the messenger of tolerance. He has shown great love towards people of different beliefs and religions by visiting countries ravaged by religious wars and violence and where Christians are in a small minority. He conveys the idea that tolerance towards humanity is good for both society and the soul.

The Pope unequivocally shows his respect towards the human person, but expresses himself against the evil of racism, hatred, organised crime, abortion, euthanasia and violence that negate human life and its right to live in peace and prosper.

