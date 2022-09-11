This month is dedicated to the LGBTIQ community and over the last week in particular, it was marked with a number of celebrations.

It is of great satisfaction to note that in many democratic countries, including Malta, tolerance and respect towards LGBTIQ individuals has increased.

There is a marked difference between most societies 80 years ago and our attitude and position nowadays.

For many years, the LGBTIQ community was relentlessly persecuted; the journey towards tolerance and acceptance has been a very painful and long one.

My message this year is that while all this progress is positive and in the right direction, a rethinking is needed. All of us need to re-evaluate our attitudes towards LGBTIQ individuals and become more compassionate and respectful towards individuals who might choose to lead a lifestyle that is different from ours. Empathy and sensitivity should be guiding our attitude towards LGBTIQ individuals.

Tolerance is not enough. Tolerance implies that you are merely allowing something to occur, whereas your personal attitudes and feelings might be against it.

Tolerance on its own does not bring real change in us. Tolerance is a neutral and passive status. It is time for us to take a bolder step. We need to walk the extra mile and we need to walk it in the shoes of homosexual, bisexual and transsexual individuals.

Only in this way can we understand their needs, their feelings and their aspirations. Only in this way can we comprehend how they feel they can contribute to a society that truly embraces and celebrates diversity.

The attitude of ‘live and let live’ does not suffice anymore; now is the time to actively ask ourselves what is hindering us from treating LGBTIQ individuals as equals.

Why do certain people still feel threatened by the presence of the LGBTIQ community in our society?

Why are LGBTIQ individuals still being oppressed and discriminated against?

Why do some of them still feel that it is unsafe to ‘come out of the closet’?

Who is creating this unsafe environment? Why do older LGBTIQ individuals find that it is harder for them to be accepted in society?

Laws, on their own, do not bring about changes in mentalities and attitudes - Graziella Attard Previ

New laws have been passed, and we now have civil rights protecting LGBTIQ individuals. However, that is not enough. Laws, on their own, do not bring changes in mentalities and attitudes. Only humans can change mentalities and attitudes.

The very first lessons in life are held in the family, and acceptance and respect for LGBTIQ individuals should be instilled in the family. Schools and social media are important channels that can further promote the right values.

I believe that the LGBTIQ community itself should be part of this educational campaign. It could seek to expose role models and promote itself in a positive way as a significant contributor to the well-being of society.

Unfounded beliefs on the transmission of sexual diseases by the LGBTIQ community should be dispelled and replaced by factual scientific knowledge. A national educational campaign in this regard is needed. Health authorities need to strengthen the support offered by the GU clinic and should be at the forefront to provide updated information on sexually related matters.

We now need to abandon our high horses and our patronising attitudes. We need to judge less and empathise more. We need to remember that LGBTIQ individuals are still suffering, and that in some countries this suffering is more acute.

There are LGBTIQ individuals who are still being treated as criminals or even given the death sentence because of their sexual orientation.

It is our duty to influence the international arena in this regard, to ensure that human rights are respected in all countries.

As a Nationalist Party spokesperson for equality, I vow to the LGBTIQ community that I shall continue to be their voice, as I had done throughout my previous role when establishing the PN’s Equal Opportunities Forum.

I will continue to work hard to ensure that we live in a society that does not merely ‘tolerate’ but a society that respects and welcomes the LGBTIQ community.

Graziella Attard Previ is PN spokesperson for Equality, Human Rights and Children’s Rights.