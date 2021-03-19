Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi was called up by Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Friday for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after switching his international allegiance from Brazil.

The 30-year-old defender previously played for Brazil’s youth team but never for the senior side and gained Italian citizenship last month.

Mancini named a 38-man squad for the games later this month against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta