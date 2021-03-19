Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi was called up by Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Friday for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after switching his international allegiance from Brazil.
The 30-year-old defender previously played for Brazil’s youth team but never for the senior side and gained Italian citizenship last month.
Mancini named a 38-man squad for the games later this month against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us