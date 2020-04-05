Toly has taken packaging to a whole new level by introducing innovative application systems in the eyes, lips and face (care and make-up) categories.

The marketing research, in-house make-up artists, as well as strong design and innovation teams have all united to deliver exciting, new patented applicators which not only bring differentiation to beauty brands but also provide great and modern results for consumers redefining the way they apply make-up.

By creating alliances and partnerships with complementary manufacturers, Toly continuously expands its know-how and creativity, opening up an infinite array of possibilities in the field of application.

It’s only now that applicators are being reinvented and redesigned

The company has just announced the launch of Lily, a visually dramatic applicator which is also suited for bio-active infused formulations ‒ a flow-through applicator assembled into a click pen. The sensuous curves give a luxurious experience as the welling up of the product forms a flower pattern. The tip is used to sculpt the tiniest details while the larger flocked area is suitable for blending.

The Seattle Brow applicator combines a wire brush and a TPE-injected part. Right: The Galaxy, a sensorial applicator, and (right) the Lily applicator, a flow-through applicator assembled into a click pen.

Another two innovative products are Galaxy, a sensorial applicator that provides different effects according to how it is rolled along the skin, and Seattle Brow, a brow applicator technology that combines a wire brush and a TPE-injected part.

As the beauty market is ever changing, Toly has also evolved and adapted to today’s rapid changes. Make-up formulation is changing, make-up packaging is changing – but it’s only now that applicators are being reinvented and redesigned to address the current market.

Toly, a privately-owned company, strives to stay one step ahead and at the forefront of innovation, providing the beauty world with must-have product packaging.

The company is appealing to brands to reach out if they need an exciting applicator for their products.