Tom Grennan, Alesso and Mimi Webb will join OneRepublic in the Isle of MTV concert next month, the organisers said.

The concert will be held as usual on the Granaries in Floriana, on July 18, and will be free of charge.

One Republic's participation was announced last month. The American pop rock band will headline the concert.

The granaries have hosted artists like Enrique Iglesias, Lady Gaga and David Guetta in past Isle of MTV editions.

One Republic will be performing at the festival for the second time having taken the Floriana stage in 2008 during the festival’s second edition.