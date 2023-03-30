Tomas Caruso has a passion for bowling that won’t quit.

The 13-year-old’s latest success is the MBA Memorial Cup that was played on Wednesday night at the Eden Superbowl.

The teenager rolled games of 208, 209, 205, 224 and 238 to capture the men’s division.

Caruso finished with an overall score of 1,164 to place ahead of Rankin Camilleri, who scored 1,139, while Kayden Lagana placed third on 1,121.

His coach and mentor, Sue Abela, who won the ladies section, said that his late grandfather Sammy Borg brought him to the bowling and taught him how to play bowling.

