Senglea Athletic have appointed Vladan Tomic as their new first team coach, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The Montenegrin coach has been handed the reins of the team with immediate effect after putting pen to paper to a contract until the end of the season.

Tomic was handed the job by the Cottonera side following the departure of Giorgio Roselli who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

For Tomic this will be the first experience in Maltese football but he is set to be assisted by an old acquaintance of Maltese football as Drasko Braunovic has been named as the new team manager.

Braunovic needs no introduction to Maltese fans as the Montenegrin wing back played a key role in Valletta FC's golden era in the 1990s which saw the team win every honour in Maltese football.

In fact, he formed part of the legendary Valletta team that won a staggering six trophies in the 2000-01 season.

Tomic and Braunovic will make their debut for Senglea when they lead the team against Sliema Wanderers on March 7.