A teenager who pledged to run 1,000km to raise funds for cancer support on Saturday ran the final 21km to the cheers of family, friends and school teachers.

Tommy Wallbank, 15, pledged in March to run 1km for every €5 donated in memory of his childhood friend Rebecca Zammit Lupi, who died after battling cancer earlier this year.

His initial goal was to raise €500 and run 100km, but as donations poured in, he eventually capped his total running distance at 1,000km – the equivalent of running around Malta six-and-a-half times.

Tommy had raised €8,473 as of Saturday morning, continuing his regular runs while studying for his ‘O’ Level examinations.

Wallbank (third from right) with his friends following Saturday's run. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

"Running helped me concentrate and to focus , whilst also giving me a break,” he said.

He started his final run on Saturday morning at 6:30am in front of Surfside, Sliema. Around 20 other people, friends, runners and school teachers joined him for his run.

"We ran in groups of six, and I ran alongside Fabio Spiteri, runners from his team and friends,” he said.

"It was fantastic. Towards the end it did get very hard, my legs began to feel very heavy and I got some cramps," Tommy told Times of Malta.

With his mission completed, Tommy said his plan now was to get some well-deserved rest.

"My plan for the rest of the day is to eat a lot, sleep a lot and hopefully go for a swim."

Donations to the pledge are still being accepted. Funds raised are being donated to Puttinu Cares.