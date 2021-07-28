Sixteen-year-old Tommy Wallbank on Wednesday presented Puttinu Cares with €10,000, having completed his 1,000-kilometre run to commemorate his friend Rebecca Zammit Lupi.

Wallbank ran the final 21 kilometres of his challenge on Saturday as family, friends and school teachers cheered him on.

In March, he had pledged to run 1km for every €5 donated in memory Zammit Lupi, who died after battling cancer earlier this year.

His initial goal was to raise €500 and run 100km, but as donations poured in, he eventually capped his total running distance at 1,000km – the equivalent of running around Malta six-and-a-half times.

Puttinu Cares representatives Rennie and Angele said in a statement they were honoured to have met an inspiration like Wallbank.

“Well done Tommy, you’re a champion.

The donation, they said, encouraged them to keep helping patients and to continue working on a new project in central London.