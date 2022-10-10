Fikayo Tomori is hoping to put on a more convincing show against his former club Chelsea when AC Milan welcome the Blues to the San Siro on Tuesday.

Tomori was one of the stars of the show on Saturday as Milan swept aside Juventus, another in a long list of strong displays in which he also opened the scoring in a comfortable 2-0 win.

The England international had a torrid time in a 3-0 thumping at his old home Stamford Bridge last week, along with the rest of a Milan team troubled by injuries, but is in good spirits for the return game after a fine win at the weekend.

