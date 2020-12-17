Ton Ton Laferla, skippered by father and son duo – Jonathan and Gerald Gambin, took the honours at the Raymarine Double Handed Figure of Eight Race which took place on Saturday, December 5.

With a forecast of strong winds of approximately 20-25 knots from the south and veering to west during the day, the 13-boat fleet set off in one start at 08.05hrs, under the guidance of Rear Commodore Sailing Peter Dimech and Luca Lacitignola who were tasked with overseeing the start.

The chosen courses, the longest provided for in the sailing instructions were a full figure of eight around Malta and Gozo for the IRC Rated Racing boats. A shorter course of 56 nautical miles was given to the Club Cruiser Class.

