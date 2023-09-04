Jonathan Gambin’s Ton Ton Laferla emerged as the clear winner of this year’s RMYC Twilight Series, winning three of the four races held throughout the summer.

In second place was Juniper, skippered by Brian Flahive who also had a consistent showing for most of the series. Mark Camilleri’s Pep, who in spite of a somewhat inauspicious start to the series, a win in the final race saw him and his crew take their place on the overall podium, in third place.

The RMYC Twilight Series concluded successfully on Wednesday afternoon when the fourth and final race took place.

The highly-anticipated series, which unfolded against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mediterranean sunset, brought together sailing enthusiasts and racers for mid-week race throughout the summer.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com