Eddie Howe insists Sandro Tonali has a future at Newcastle as the Italian midfielder awaits the outcome of an investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules.

The 23-year-old, a £55 million ($67 million) signing from Milan in July, is at the centre of a probe in Italy and could face a lengthy ban.

Newcastle earlier this week issued a statement confirming Tonali was subject to investigation by the Italian prosecutor’s office and Italian Football Federation in relation to “illegal betting activity”.

“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities,” it said.

