Sandro Tonali scored in stoppage time as Milan came from behind to win 2-1 at Lazio on Sunday and retake top spot from reigning champions Inter Milan in Serie A.

Ciro Immobile gave Lazio an early lead at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, but Olivier Giroud levelled shortly after half-time before Tonali’s late heroics kept Milan firmly in the title hunt.

They moved back two points above of Inter, who beat Roma 3-1 on Saturday and have a game in hand Wednesday away to Bologna. Inter also knocked Milan out of the Italian Cup semi-finals in midweek.

