Ivan Toney will captain Brentford when he returns against Nottingham Forest on Saturday after an eight-month ban for breaching gambling regulations.

Toney’s suspension ended this week and he took to social media to celebrate by posting a GIF of a man holding his arms aloft, with the slogan “free!” on the bottom of the image.

As well as the ban, the 27-year-old was also fined £50,000 ($63,000) and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

Toney’s last competitive match was in Brentford’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on May 6.

