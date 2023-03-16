Brentford striker Ivan Toney on Thursday was handed a recall to the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine despite facing a series of betting charges by the English Football Association.

Toney, who is yet to make his international debut after being unused by Gareth Southgate following his previous call-up in September, has been charged with 262 breaches of the FA’s rules which forbid players from betting on any match, even when they are not involved.

The 27-year-old is expected to face a lengthy ban if found guilty by an FA hearing.

