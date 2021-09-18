Ivan Toney scored a goal and created another as 10-man Brentford beat Wolves 2-0 on Saturday to maintain their impressive start to their first Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old striker won and converted a penalty before setting up Bryan Mbeumo as the Bees prevailed at Molineux despite Shandon Baptiste’s red card in the second half.

Thomas Frank’s team climbed to ninth spot in the table after two wins, two draws and just one defeat in their five games so far.

Toney had the ball in the net in the opening minutes, only for the goal to be ruled out for Mbeumo being offside.

