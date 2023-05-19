Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney will stay at Brentford despite the England striker’s eight-month ban for gambling offences.

Toney was hit with the suspension by the Football Association after committing 232 breaches of its betting rules between 2017 and 2021.

Brentford’s top scorer will not play again until January 2024, with the ban also prohibiting him from training with his team-mates until September.

The FA indicated on Thursday it will apply to FIFA to have the ban extended worldwide, thereby ruling out the possibility of Toney being loaned abroad for the duration.

The 27-year-old has scored 20 of Brentford’s 54 Premier League goals this season, as well as making his England debut against Ukraine in March.

