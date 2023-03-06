Ivan Toney extended his hot-streak as the Brentford striker’s 15th Premier League goal this season helped clinch a 3-2 win against west London rivals Fulham on Monday.
Toney has shown no signs of being distracted since being charged with a total of 262 breaches of the Football Association’s gambling laws that date back to 2017.
The 26-year-old recently criticised the FA in an Instagram post over what he alledges are lapses of confidentiality as he prepares to argue his case.
