Opposition MP Toni Bezzina on Monday said he is the victim of a political frame-up after he was interrogated by police for nearly four hours over suspected corruption.

Bezzina, the Nationalist Party transportation shadow minister, arrived at the Financial Crime Investigation Department shortly after 2pm on Monday accompanied by his lawyer Joe Giglio.

He left at around 6pm and told reporters that he was being targeted in “a political frame-up”.

“The truth is that this is a political frame-up in my regard and I look forward to the full truth coming out. We said what we had to say,” he said.

Bezzina then told reporters he had no further comments to make at this time.

Video: Ivan Martin.

The police investigation relates to claims Bezzina used government workers to do works on a PN club in his constituency of Żurrieq back in 2012.

The matter, which allegedly occurred in the run-up to the local council elections, had been reported in newspapers Kullħadd and L-Orizzont.

In 2016 Bezzina lost a libel case he had filed over the newspaper reports but won an appeal of that decision one year later.

At the time of the alleged wrongdoing, Bezzina, an architect, had been employed by the Public Works Department.

However, one of the three workers - Charles Curmi - testified that he was forced to sign a document which he disagreed with since it stated that the workers went to the club out of their own free will.