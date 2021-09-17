A man has been acquitted at a trial by jury over allegations linking him to a two-kilo cannabis haul seven years ago following a police tip-off about suspected drug trafficking at his Tarxien garage.

Toni Curmi, 39, had been arrested along with suspected co-conspirator Wayne Grima when officers from the drug squad swooped down on the premises at Triq Kelinu Cachia on November 22, 2014 following close surveillance of the suspects.

Police moved in to arrest the men after Grima was observed walking out of the garage carrying a paper bag.

That bag, retrieved from the passenger seat of Grima’s vehicle, was subsequently found to contain 1,912 grams of cannabis resin, with a street value of €45,888.

Proceedings against Curmi reached trial stage, while those against Grima are still ongoing.

Curmi’s trial kicked off on Tuesday and on Friday the panel of jurors retired to chambers following the final address by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Hours later, the nine-member panel returned a verdict of not guilty, six votes in favour and three against.

Lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Ishmael Psaila were defence counsel.

