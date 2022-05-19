Gżira United have offered a new contract to Croatian winger Toni Kolega.

The Premier League side said in a statement that the talented winger has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Kolega arrived at Gżira United midway through last season and has impressed with his performances for the Maroons who had to contend with several high-profile injuries throughout the campaign.

In fact, Kolega, who signed with the Maroons in January, made 11 appearances for the club and scored six goals as he helped the team to finish fourth in the BOV Premier League which also earned them a place in the UEFA Conference League.

