This evening, parliament is set to discuss the opposition’s motion for the revocation of the hospitals’ concession agreement.

The 30-year concession agreement, signed in September 2015, was flawed from before the word go.

It was flawed because it was preceded by a secret memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government and Vitals – raising serious doubts on the fairness of the whole tendering process. This was not the only shortcoming in the tendering process.

As a matter of fact, not opinion, the tendering process and concession period was rigged with irregularities, any one of which should have led to the termination of the bidding process or subsequently the contract. But rather than terminate the contract, the government chose to forge ahead.

Moreover, the government accepted conditions that continued to skew the cards in favour of the private contractor and against the national interest.

The concession agreement is being challenged in court as a result of cases instituted separately by civil society and myself. As a result of these legal challenges, MPs Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona and Edward Scicluna are subject to a criminal inquiry.

During these court proceedings, documents came to light that show how hundreds of millions of our tax money are being literally thrown away, given to ultimate beneficial owners who remain to this date unknown to us.

We are now living in a medical emergency with significant economic overtones. These challenging times make it even less acceptable for us as a nation to carry on with this ongoing robbery.

We made it clear that we will support the government if it does the right thing and terminates the contract

Money that should have been invested to improve our preparedness for pandemics instead went to people like Ram Tumuluri who in 2017 was paid €5 million as a third-year bonus. This, despite Vitals running up losses of over €27 million in under three years of operations.

At a time when jobs are being lost, when our government, like other governments, is looking at ways of how to financially support viable private enterprise, how can we permit that good money be thrown away? Prime Minister Robert Abela’s retort that now is not the time to concentrate on the hospital concession agreement is wrong. Now is the time to make sure that taxpayers’ money is put to best possible use.

Clearly, the hospital concession does not even fall within the definition of good use let alone best possible use. There is no better, no more apt time than now to put an end to this heist.

What the government failed to tell us is that as recently as August of last year, it had amended the original concession agreement to include a €100 million penalty clause in case of early termination of the agreement – irrespective of the reason behind the termination. This obscene clause was introduced at a time when three government ministers were already the subject of a criminal inquiry.

It was put into effect when the deal was being scrutinised by the courts.

In effect, one can interpret this as a failsafe clause to safeguard the interests of Steward come what may, including the eventuality of the court cases being decided against government.

As an opposition we made it clear that we will support the government if it does the right thing and terminates the contract. Tonight, government members of parliament have a unique opportunity to renounce this deal, to stand in favour of national interest and against those who are stealing from us all.

Tonight, Robert Abela can lead his group to do so. Tonight, let us stand united together in the national interest.

Adrian Delia is leader of the Nationalist Party.