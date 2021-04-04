Jackpot.com is making Easter Sunday even more eventful, as this evening at 8pm, their very own exclusive Easter Lottery will be going live with a €15 million jackpot. Read for more.

It’s all about to get super Easter-ific! Jackpot.com’s Easter Lottery will be happening only once, which will be tonight, and it includes a jackpot of €15 million. It’ll only cost you €1.50 per line to try your hand on this special lottery, so be sure to do so before the draw occurs.

To play the Easter Lottery, you’ll need to have an account with Jackpot.com. If you don’t have one, you can easily sign up which only takes a few short minutes to complete. Afterwards, you can proceed to head over to the Easter Lottery page where you will be able to pick out your numbers - choose six numbers out of 50 and one Joker Ball. Unsure? Not to worry - click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers generated at random for you. After you’ve inputted all of your entries, you can click on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button to finalize your purchase ... and yes, it’s that easy!

Due to the Easter Lottery being a one-time event, there’s no option for you to subscribe. However, Jackpot.com does have other lotteries to which you can subscribe to. Click here to give them all a look.

The Easter Lottery’s like a giant chocolate egg full to the brim with delightful surprises when it comes to its eggs-ceptional prizes which range from as little as €5 for matching with three of the main numbers and as large as €15 million for matching perfectly with the six main numbers and the Joker Ball. Learn more about the Easter Lottery prizes by clicking here.

In addition, if you get so lucky as to bag a prize, you won’t have to worry as we will ensure that you are notified via email with the fantastic news. We will also make sure that we transfer your winnings to your account as soon as we can. In the meantime, if you wish to compare your submitted numbers to the winning numbers, you are more than welcome to do so via the Easter Lottery results page which will be available for you to check out as soon as the draw’s happened.

So, if you still haven’t tried your luck on the Easter Lottery, be sure to do so before the clock strikes eight o’clock this evening so you don’t miss any possible winning chances.

Jackpot.com started off in 2016 and has been thriving ever since, with licenses in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. Follow their page on Facebook for more updates in regards to new launches, Superdraws or discounts.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.