On September 27, former deputy PM Tonio Borg presented a copy of his most recent book, Maltese Administrative Law, to the president of the Italian Constitutional Court, professor Giancarlo Coraggio.

Tonio Borg's latest publication

At the meeting at the Palazzo di Consulta in Rome, which was also attended by Mr Justice Giuliano Amato, Borg discussed with the Italian dignitaries the eclectic nature of the Maltese legal system and the influence of English common law on our public law.

The book is the first comprehensive textbook on administrative law in Malta. It has an informative preface by former chief justice and member of the European Court of Human Rights, Vincent de Gaetano.