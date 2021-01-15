Tonio Portughese will be chairing the Employment Relations Board, the government said on Friday.

Portughese, whose appointment comes months after he was replaced as PBS chair, will represent the government within the board together with new appointees Cory Greenland, Desiree Cassar and Charles Cassar.

This consultative board brings together the government, representatives of employers and unions to discuss issues pertaining to industrial relations, conditions of work and workers.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela congratulated the new members and thanked Anthony Licari, Doris Pace Grima, Michael Sant and Edward Zammit for their work in the board over the past years.

Prof. Zammit will continue contributing as a consultant to the minister on industrial relations and jobs.

In the coming weeks the board will continue discussing the EU directive on the Work-Life balance.