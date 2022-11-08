Former Nationalist Parliamentary Secretary Tony Abela died on Tuesday. He was 66.

Son of former Nationalist MP Sammy Abela, Abela was Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister between 2003 and 2008, with responsibility for national defence.

A notary by profession, Abela was first elected in 1987 and again in 1996, 1998 and 2003. He also made it to parliament in a 2015 casual election but did not contest the last general election.

President George Vella was among those who expressed condolences following Abela's death.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said she wished to thank Abela for his service to the country, especially the people of Rabat, Zebbuġ, Mġarr and Dingli.

PN leader Bernard Grech said he was shocked and saddened by Abela's death. "We have lost a loyal person who gave a lot to his districts, the country and the Nationalist Party," Grech said.

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil paid tribute to Abela, praising him in a Facebook post as a pillar of the party in Rabat for many years.

"I have pleasant memories of Tony Abela when I was leader, always busy and seeing what he can do to help the party," he said.

Another former party leader, Adrian Delia said the news of Abela's death left him speechless.

He praised him as a loyal friend with a big heart.

Condolences were also expressed by Rabat Ajax football club, which Abela headed for a time in the 1980s. "Under his leadership, the Magpies won every honour which Maltese football offers. The people of Rabat are grateful to you" the club said.

A photo uploaded by Rabat Ajax football club showing Tony Abela holding a football trophy.

Condolences were also expressed by political foes on his district, including Foreign Minister Ian Borg.