Carmel Baldacchino pays homage to Tony Bezzina, the Hibs’ president on behalf of all his friends and supporters on the sad occasion of his demise on Monday.

I have written many obituaries in my career. It is always sad to write about a person who has passed away even if he was not a close friend. Even more, it is heart-breaking to write about someone you have known and admired all your life.

Such a person was Tony Bezzina who I’m proud to say was a friend. Yes, a friend who has never let me down. For the last 43 years, Tony was president of Hibernians FC, the club which I have supported all my life and it was thanks to him that I have enjoyed so many grand moments during my years in football. Thank you Tony.

