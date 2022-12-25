Legendary player Tony Drago was the absolute protagonist as Għaxaq Bocci Club won the Christmas Cup organised by the Malta Pool Association.

In the final, the Għaxaq side stormed past the challenge of Ħamrun Liberty to cruise to a convincing 11-3 victory.

Snooker legend Tony Drago played a key role for the Għaxaq side as he secure three victories and sealed the win for his club in the final competition that was played under the current international rules.

In fact, as of January, the Malta Pool Association will introduce new international rules that are currently adopted in international as well as professional competitions.

