Eleven-year-old, Brin De Noblesse won Sunday’s most important race at the Marsa Racetrack. This was reserved for class Premier race on a short distance of 2140 metres and formed part of the 3rd meeting of the year consisting of eight races all for trotters,

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

It was Brin De Noblesse (Tony Tanti) the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Beau De Morgane (Marco Debono) and Amadeus Quick (Paul Galea).

Brin De Noblesse was consistent till the end and past the finishing post first by a length from Beau De Morgane and German newcomer Velten Limelight (Cliferty Calleja). Amadeus Quick (Paul Galea) ended in fourth place. The winner clocked an average time of 1.14.8” per kilometre.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta