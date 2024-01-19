Egypt coach Rui Vitoria said it was “too early to say” whether Mohamed Salah would play again at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations after he sustained an injury in Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Ghana.

The Liverpool striker went off late in the first half of the Group B game in Abidjan after appearing to clutch the back of his left leg.

“We don’t know yet what is the problem. I hope not a big problem...It is too early to say something,” said Vitoria after his team’s second successive 2-2 draw in the tournament.

“Salah is an amazing player, one of the best players in the world, so we want to have this kind of player always with us.”

