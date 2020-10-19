The authorities should implement stronger COVID-19 measures, such as the temporary closure of establishments where people have to congregate indoors, Forum Unions Maltin said on Monday.

On Friday the government said that the wearing of masks everywhere except for home is now mandatory, and as from Monday (today), bars and clubs will shut by 11pm.

Reacting, saying that the measures were "too little, too late", the forum called for stronger measures "if we are to have a chance at bringing the pandemic under control before the end of the year".

These measures should include the requirement of a negative test from anyone who wanted to enter Malta, encouraging remote working and further reducing the maximum number of people who can gather in one group.

It was also important to protect the most vulnerable - whether inside care homes or living in the community, and to continue educating.

The authorities needed to lead by example through consistent actions and messages, it said.

"We expect that enforcement is carried out in all situations, with everyone and, this time around, without any waiver."