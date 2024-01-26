Too many children are waiting to be appointed a learning support educator, PN MP Graziella Attard Previ said on Friday as she criticised the "unacceptable" situation.

“It is even more unacceptable that one child has been waiting for a year and a half,” Attard Previ said.

The PN MP was addressing the media on the doorstep of the education ministry, following answers to parliamentary questions on the topic. She was flanked by education shadow minister Justin Schembri.

On Monday, Education Minister Clifton Grima said that there are 180 pending applications by children requesting an LSE, with the oldest application dating to October 2022.

A parliamentary question answered earlier this month also shows that 1,473 students have a full-time LSE and 2,729 have a shared LSE.

LSEs are assigned to children with specific educational needs, to ensure they can be integrated into mainstream classrooms.

“The period when students are waiting for an LSE is a formative time for students when they are forming their mental and psychological skills,” Attard Previ said on Friday.

“There is a lack of will to fix the situation, and it seems that the authorities have given up,” Attard Previ said.

She noted that Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon had failed to provide any solutions apart from saying that not enough people are interested in applying for LSE jobs and that there was an open call for applicants.

Education shadow minister Schembri said that educators' working conditions must improve if candidates are to be attracted to the sector and existing staff retained.

He urged the government to conclude ongoing negotiations with the Malta Union of Teachers over a new collective deal for teachers.