When you’re very young, you don’t notice all the subtleties but bit by bit, brick by brick, you begin to see how the world is shaping you, priming you, informing what it means to be a woman.

At school, you are labelled loud, bossy and made to feel like an inconvenience. You realise that it is more important to be pretty than it is to be clever. When you start thinking of what you want to be when you grow up, you realise there are no photos of women being all the things you’d like to be. You have no history, you find it harder to speak and to dream. Your world starts to get smaller.

When you read books, you realise that most of the books written about women and the female experience are by men, you can only be a Madonna or something less savoury. There’s nothing in between, no grey area. Why would there be?

You get even older and you start looking for a job, people who are not your mother muse about your marital status and whether or not you plan to start a family. You are asked to choose between your job and your family. You can’t have both, you are told.

At work you are constantly interrupted while speaking, by men who aren’t smarter than you but who have been told all their lives that their voice matters. You haven’t been extended the same courtesy. Backing down and letting men speak has become second nature to you; you do it without thinking. You are told over and over again to burn a little less brighter; that men aren’t attracted to women with opinions; that it is unnatural for you to try to hold so much.

Why would anyone want to be a woman in a life so narrowed down by other people’s expectations? - Anna Marie Galea

And then you open your social media account on a random day and yet another man, who arguably carries more weight than he should, tells you that for you to be a success in poli­tics you have to be a “simpatika bla ħafna pretensjonijiet”. I wrote this in Maltese so none of its meaning gets lost in translation, because none of it should. There it is in black and white; what all the world still finds acceptable from a woman.

Many will be uncomfortable with me making this fuss about gender, but to them I ask, has your son, has your father ever been told to sit pretty, while in, of all places, a political arena? Of course not. What good would a docile politician be except for being easier to manipulate?

The problem isn’t that we don’t have enough women in parliament, the problem is why we don’t have more. But of course, with little to no representation how could the men in their crisply ironed shirts think of all the hurdles women have to face?

Much like in the books and Facebook statuses they write, it’s simply not within the realms of their experiences. They get up every day, wash their faces and go to work, while many of their wives sit on their impotent or longed-for degrees and wonder if they made the right choices.

I am reminded of the lines of the prayer said every morning by men of the Orthodox Jewish faith: “Thank you God for not making me a woman.” Indeed, why would anyone want to be a woman in a life so narrowed down by other people’s expectations? A life of such stifling limitation.

What strength must you have to overcome an entire world?

I’d hazard to think that even Robert Musumeci can understand that it is indeed hard to be too much and not enough at once.