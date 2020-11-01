America’s presidential election on Tuesday between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is not a normal election. Voters do not have a simple choice between right and left, conservative and liberal, Republican and Democrat.

What is on the ballot, rather, is character, competence, values, accountability, democracy and America’s place in the world.

Over the past four years, Trump has shown time and time again that he is utterly unfit to be president of the US or the leader of the so-called free world.

His rhetoric has been repeatedly divisive and hurtful, often infantile, certainly unbecoming for a modern leader.

Trump is estimated to have made more than 20,000 false or misleading statements during his presidency. He creates an atmosphere that allows racism to thrive. He has consistently attacked the media, calling it “the enemy of the people”, and undermined the rule of law.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of this election is Trump’s refusal to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. The president has declared that postal balloting is fraudulent even though there is no basis for the claim, an extremely worrying assertion considering that millions of Americans have already voted. Many believe he will claim electoral fraud if he loses.

Trump has also been an extremely incompetent leader. His mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis and his total disregard for science is without doubt one of the greatest failures in US governance of the entire post-war period.

By election day, nearly a quarter of a million Americans will have died of the virus. America has four per cent of the world’s population but 20 per cent of global COVID-19 deaths. Trump bears responsibility for this, and even for this reason alone deserves to be thrown out of office.

In foreign policy, Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda has alienated Washington’s allies and harmed its international reputation. He has undermined Nato and the EU, the bedrock of the post-war Euro-Atlantic security system, and cosied up to authoritarian leaders, including Putin.

His foolish and dangerous withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris climate accord, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the WHO have damaged America’s credibility, and his trade war with China has only led to the loss of American jobs and hurt the global economy.

Trump’s economic and social policies have been reckless and unfair – he gifted tax cuts to billionaires, did his best to destroy Obamacare and presided over record debt, deficit and inequality figures. US voters should also keep in mind that Trump, a Republican, was impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 for improperly seeking help from Ukraine to boost his chances of re-election in 2020.

He remained in office only because the Republican-controlled Senate shamefully acquitted him, sending a dangerous signal that the US president is above the law.

The only option is Biden. His long political career suggests he will restore at least a semblance of normality, give people peace of mind, repair America’s standing in the world, respect democratic norms, listen to expert advice, work for social justice and preside over a fairer economy.

Tuesday’s election is not just about the US. The dethronement of Trump would send a warning to other leaders worldwide who keep resorting to tribal and ultra-nationalistic methods to score votes. On Tuesday, there’s too much at stake.