Most of what we are eating daily nowadays are processed foods, despite the advice promoting good evidence-based nutrition.

Processed foods have replaced most of the fresh produce, fruits and vegetables, proteins and fibre. Sugar is added to stabilise packaged foods, and it has been estimated that 77 per cent of the grocery store items we buy on a regular basis contain added sugar.

There are sugars that occur naturally in food such as milk, whole fruit and vege­tables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, honey, syrups and fruit juices. These natural sugars can be consumed as part of a healthy balanced diet.

However, we are eating too much of what are known as ‘free sugars’, which are any sugars added to food or drinks such as sweets, cakes, biscuits, chocolate, soft drinks and juices. For example, a can of soft drink can have as much as nine cubes of added sugar.

Sugars are an unnecessary and unhealthy source of calories, and health experts are becoming ever more concerned about issues associated directly with excessive sugar consumption. Added sugars are associated with many of the major risk factors for heart disease, including overweight and obesity, diabetes, dyslipidemia, including elevated triglycerides, chronic inflammation and hypertension.

Studies have demonstrated that dietary sugars are independently associated with coronary heart disease and that there is a significant relationship between added sugar consumption and increased risk of cardiovascular mortality in adults.

Higher intakes of free sugars in both food and drink contribute to the overall energy density of diets and to the risk of unhealthy weight gain; at the same time they reduce the nutrient quality of diets by providing significant energy without specific nutrients.

Frequent consumption of sugar is also considered as a high-risk factor for tooth decay in most people. This occurs when the bacteria present in the mouth convert the free sugars derived from the person’s diet into acid. This acid causes demineralisation of the tooth enamel and the underlying dentine which eventually leads to loss of tooth structure, resulting in dental decay.

The World Health Organisation has published a document providing guidance on sugar intake for adults and children to help tackle the problem of overconsumption of sugar and thereby improve global health and reduce non-communicable disease risk. In it the WHO strongly recommends that people reduce their consumption of free sugars throughout their life so as to prevent dental decay and control unhealthy weight gain.

The WHO also strongly recommends that not more than 10 per cent of adults’ and children’s total energy should come from the consumption of free sugars; it further conditionally recommends that less than five per cent of their total energy should come from the consumption of free sugars.

There is a significant relationship between added sugar consumption and increased risk of cardiovascular mortality in adults

Setting specific, quantitative goals for reducing added sugar consumption is crucial for reducing obesity and non-communicable disease (NCD) burden across the globe. Malta has a high problem of overweight and obesity across all ages so a concerted effort from all angles needs to be taken to tackle Malta’s high incidence of obesity, diabetes and NCDs. This is important both to improve the general health of the island’s population as well as to reduce the burden that illness is imposing on the country’s resources and budgets.

Cutting down on sugar often seems like a very difficult task as sugar appears to be hidden in a huge variety of products. Nevertheless, one should try to make small adjustments to one’s diet and lifestyle so as to slowly cut down on sugar. This is even more important for children and those with a ‘sweet tooth’ – eating sweet foods, especially sweets and chocolate, can easily lead to having no teeth at all!

The following are some tips to reduce your sugar intake:

• Check nutrition labels to help you pick the foods with less added sugar, or go for the low-sugar version;

• Swap sugary soft drinks and juice drinks with plain still water;

• Swap cakes or biscuits for a piece of fruit or make your own desserts;

• If you take sugar in hot drinks, or add sugar to your breakfast cereal, gradually reduce the amount until you can cut it out completely;

• Swap jam spread or honey on your toast with a healthier option such as a sliced banana or low-fat cheese;

• Try halving the sugar you use in your recipes;

• Choose fresh fruit rather that tinned fruit in juice;

• Choose wholegrain breakfast cereals and avoid those coated with sugar or honey;

• Instead of adding sugar to cereal or oatmeal, add fresh fruit;

• Replace sugar in recipes with extracts such as almond, vanilla, orange or lemon;

• Enhance taste in foods with ginger, allspice, cinnamon or nutmeg;

• Replace sweets with plain nuts such as cashews or almonds, which are naturally sweet as well as being nutritious.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet is an important part of maintaining good health and can help you feel your best.

Prof. Gauci is superintendent for Public Health.