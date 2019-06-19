The Office of the Ombudsman is calling for a one-stop-shop that would look into building complaints and halt development when neighbours notice worrying wall cracks.

Its proposal comes after all demolition and excavation work in Malta was halted when the wall of an apartment in Ħamrun collapsed, the second such incident in a week and the third in two months.

The Environment and Planning Commissioner within the Ombudsman’s Office has published (see pdf link below) a series of suggestions to be included in amended regulations aimed at preventing damage to third party property.

Draft legislation was published by the government on Monday, suggesting, among others, that architects would have to report on the measures being taken to protect neighbouring buildings from demolition and excavation works.





The Commissioner said he hoped his recommendations would be taken on board by the government and discussed by stakeholders to help them improve performance.

One of his main concerns was that people were wasting too much time looking into which government entity would be able to handle their complaint - a delay which could lead to serious consequences in urgent cases.

If someone complained about workers who did not have the right protective gear while working on the façade of an old government property, for example, currently five enforcement officers - from the Planning Authority, Building Regulation Office, Occupational Health and Safety Authority, Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Lands Authority - would be sent on site.

If there were just one allocated to the complaint, then the other four could see to other complaints and each enforcement officer could also investigate complaints in the vicinity, he pointed out.

Apart from passing on complaints to enforcement officers, the one-stop shop would also keep all entities informed of developments and maintain a digital archive of related documents, which would be available to all the stakeholders involved.

It would also receive commencement notices for all projects, collect fines and serve as a central hub where government entities would be able to resolve differences.

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS

• The Commission also suggested that apart from the building commencement notice, there should also be a pre-building commencement notice that included the contractor’s signature giving the go-ahead for demolition and excavation. This would ensure that the one-stop-shop was aware of any delay between demolition and building.

• In cases where excavation works were already underway, the area touching the division wall should be strengthened and reinforced with a cement-filled wall or other structure, as ordered by the architect, before the continuation of any works.

• Apart from physically being on site prior to taking important decisions, the architect and site manager should, within 12 hours, submit any decisions taken to the one-stop-shop in writing, together with proof that the information had also been passed to the contractor.

• While the title of the draft regulations referred to damage to third party property, this should also incorporate danger to the public, as well as damage to public streets and spaces.

• As soon as neighbours notice cracks that were not the mere hairline kind, a detailed architect’s report should be sent to the project’s architect, the site manager and the one-stop-shop, which should halt the development until the director informed stakeholders how to proceed.







