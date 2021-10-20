Jesse Marsch admits his RB Leipzig team face their own mission impossible if they are to reach the knock-out stages of the Champions League after defeat at Paris Saint-Germain meant a third straight loss in Europe.
Leipzig briefly led in Paris on Tuesday before two second-half goals by superstar Lionel Messi consigned the German club to a defeat which keeps them bottom of their Champions League group.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us