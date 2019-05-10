According to an article in Times of Malta (June 24), over 1,000 gamblers have asked to be banned from casinos in Malta. However, it does not state what nationality these mostly female gamblers are. Why is this relevant?

Reference is made to individuals over 18 years of age spending an average of €11.80 a week on gaming activities, but Maltese citizens, although legally able to gamble elsewhere at age 17, would not be spending any amount in a casino here aged 18, as they are forbidden to enter such establishments until they are 25 years old, yet citizens of the world may enter a casino here at the age of 18. Why is this clear case of age and nationality discrimination allowed? If this is a form of protection against gambling addiction, then who is protecting foreign citizens aged 18 to 25 from entering a casino? And who is protecting Maltese citizens aged 17 from gambling elsewhere?