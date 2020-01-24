A man with five months to go on his suspended sentence was given a 24-month effective jail term after admitting to various instances of tools theft over a four-week span.

Robert Dimech, a 48-year-old Qormi resident, was taken to court on Friday to face charges over five aggravated thefts targeting three private properties in his hometown and another in Safi.

The earliest charge dated back to December 27 and the most recent to January 22.

The man was further charged with handling the stolen goods and committing the crimes during the term of a suspended sentence handed down in 2016 and due to expire in June.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer, Joseph Brincat, the man pleaded guilty, confirming his admission after being duly warned by the court that the charges carried a maximum jail term of three years.

When making submissions on punishment, prosecuting inspector Kylie Borg said the accused admitted to his wrongdoing when being interrogated by the police.

His lawyer also observed the man had filed an early guilty plea.

Both parties agreed to the extension of the accused’s suspended sentence, with Inspector Borg observing that the measure could serve as a deterrent.

The court was told the stolen property had not been recovered.

After hearing these submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, declared him guilty as a relapser and condemned him to a 24-month effective jail term. It also extended his earlier suspended sentence for another term of four years, running from Friday.