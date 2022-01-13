Arsenal held out for over an hour a man down to leave their League Cup semi-final with Liverpool delicately poised after the first leg ended 0-0 at Anfield on Thursday.

The Gunners looked set to pay for another moment of madness from former captain Granit Xhaka when he was sent off for chopping down Diogo Jota after just 24 minutes.

However, Liverpool badly missed the firepower of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as they laboured to even create chances against the 10 men.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.